Three Northumberland county councillors are among a group of individuals preparing to brave the icy waters of the North Sea in the Berwick area on Boxing Day in order to raise funds for good causes.

The ever-popular Boxing Day Dip will take place at 11am at Spittal beach. Dozens of people will blow away the Christmas Day cobwebs by plunging into the water.

While other participants will be swimming to raise money for a range of charities including Berwick Cancer Cars, three councillors – Colin Hardy, Georgina Hill and Catherine Seymour – are taking part in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). It is a cause that is particularly close to Coun Hardy’s heart.

He said: “I lost my sister, Pauline Scott, in 2014 to MND and it is horrendous. She was only 59. We had a very, very horrendous experience.

Spittal Boxing Day Dip 2022 participants head into the North Sea. Picture by Alan Hughes.

“It was only five months from diagnosis to death. It was very rapid decline which was very difficult for the family. There is no such thing as a good terminal illness, but this is a horrendous one.

“I was deeply involved with her care and I’ve been part of a campaign team since 2015. We have had some reasonable successes.”

Coun Hardy’s campaigning has taken him to Downing Street on behalf of MND sufferers, and he has worked with nationally recognised campaigners for MND like Doddie Weir and Rob Burrows.

Coun Hardy continued: “Doddie Weir was an absolute inspiration for everyone in the community and his legacy is still there. What is happening now with Rob Burrows is absolutely amazing.

“It is getting us noticed, it is allowing us to get in touch with our MPs. They want to be part of it.”

Speaking about the Boxing Day Dip, he added: “We say it is invigorating! That’s the term that we use, but it is certainty more than that.

“It is an absolute shock to the system. But, that is what it is like to be told you have a horrific disease. The least we can do is spend a couple of minutes pretending we’re happy and then go out and get warm after. It’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

It is the ninth year Coun Hardy has taken part alongside Coun Hill, independent councillor for Berwick East, who said: “This is a great event and tradition.

“If anyone is considering taking part for charity or just for fun, I would urge them to just do it – it is extremely invigorating and a great way to fund raise for excellent causes.

“I do the dip every year to help raise money for MNDA. It is a dreadful disease. Over the years, I’ve become aware of the terrible impact on sufferers and their families.”

For Coun Seymour, who is the Conservative councillor for Berwick North and the council’s civic head, this year marks the first time she will be taking part.

She said: “I do go and watch, but I’ve never taken part. It is one of the charities I chose to support as civic head and I’ve been supporting it for over 10 years.

“I’m really really looking forward to jumping in. It’s a great cause.”