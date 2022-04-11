Councillors agree to draw up Neighbourhood Plan for Blyth

Blyth Town Council have agreed to commit to a Neighbourhood Plan for Blyth.

Councillors on Blyth Town Council have agreed to create a Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

At a recent special meeting, members agreed to begin putting together the document.

In conjunction with Northumberland County Council's Neighbourhood planning team, the plan will draw upon residents' input regarding future developments in and around the town.

Officials say the Neighbourhood Plan can focus on a range of planning issues identified by the local community, including housing, the local economy, heritage, community life, sustainable development, the natural environment, landscape, and accessibility.

If approved, it would form part of the statutory development plan for Northumberland, meaning that future planning decisions made by Northumberland County Council will base judgement on policies developed in line with the wishes of the people of Blyth.

The Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Cllr Margaret Richardson, said: "Blyth is going through a period of exciting change with developments bringing much-needed investment and employment into the area.

“A neighbourhood plan will give the community a voice to help shape our town and ensure that future planning considers the public's opinion on aspects such as local services, schools, housing, and cultural heritage."

The process will begin by discussing what is important to those living locally – residents, community groups, businesses, and schools – to see what they'd like to improve and create a vision for Blyth.

Based on the evidence gathered, planning policies will be created and checked by Northumberland County Council and an independent examiner to check that the plan meets the government's conditions for a Neighbourhood plan.

The final version will then go to a public referendum, and if more than 50 per cent of voters favour the plan, the local authority will bring it into force.

Joe Hughes, Town Clerk, said: "We are constantly looking at ways to engage with the residents of Blyth on how their town should develop; the Council is therefore extremely pleased to begin this process involving the people of Blyth in its future.”