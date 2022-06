The revised opening times at the facility, housed in Alnwick Playhouse, are from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm.

Cllr Gordon Castle welcomed the news which reduces the time the box office is the only point of contact.

He also revealed that further work is underway to improve the advertising and visibility of both library and Tourist Information Centre which be believes have been ‘inadequately promoted for visitors’.