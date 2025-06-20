A £50million scheme to build new buildings for Berwick Academy is “at risk”, according to a leading Conservative councillor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for education, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson warned the future of the project was uncertain, with the Government refusing to commit £13million in funding.

The council is lobbying for the cash from Westminster after a condition report showed a £13million maintenance backlog on the current school that the Department for Education is responsible for. However, the local MP and a Government minister have claimed the council is yet to bring forward “detailed plans”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northumberland Labour MP David Smith has faced calls from councillors to pressure the Government into providing funding. However, he has claimed he is unable to do so without the council’s business case, which is due for publication next month ahead of a final sign-off in September.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

Mr Smith’s statement, as previously reported by the Gazette, included the following: “I want to reassure Berwick parents that the Department for Education is aware of the Berwick Academy situation and is waiting for Northumberland County Council to submit a business case to them.

“All I and DfE need is for the business case to be shared with us. I have been asking for the business case since Christmas.

“When NCC share it with the DfE, I will be lobbying strongly for additional funding for Berwick Academy from central Government. Berwick deserves better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Renner-Thompson argued that former Hexham MP Guy Opperman was able to secure funding for the new Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham when that project was at the same stage as Berwick is currently.

He said: “If the Government does not commit cash for this Berwick school, the whole project is at risk.

“David Smith doesn’t need the business plan to lobby the Government for funding. Guy Opperman, the former Conservative MP for Hexham, secured funds from the DfE for the Hexham High School rebuild based on the school condition report.

“This is the same school condition report that we’ve supplied for Berwick, which shows the school had a £13million maintenance backlog that is the responsibility of the Department of Education, not the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business plan will be made available for community feedback early next month for a final decision on the build to be made by the council in September.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the DfE to ask whether the Government could commit to providing funding without a full business case. In response, Schools Standards Minister and Newcastle Upon Tyne North MP Catherine McKinnell said: “We are aware of Northumberland County Council’s intention to invest in the school estate in the Berwick area.

“I would be happy to speak to the council to understand their detailed plans for the school, which they are yet to share with the department.

“I know the environment of a school plays an important role in these standards which is why we have increased overall capital budgets by over £1billion a year on average, the highest since 2010 – showing this Government’s commitment to the maintenance and renewal of the education estate.”