A councillor has announced his support for residents of Widdrington during the closure of their Co-op and Post Office.

The Co-op and Post Office will soon close for renovations, leaving some residents unable to easily purchase their essentials.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, Druridge Bay ward, said: "In light of the closure, I have been arranging a shuttle bus service that will run once a week to ensure residents have access to Post Office services, which is essential for many of Widdrington's elderly population."

The new plans for the outside of the store have been agreed and will see it extended into the garages around the back, which will give shoppers more space to shop.

Widdrington Co-op. Picture: Google

Cllr Dickinson added: "There is an ongoing poll on my social media to determine the most convenient day for residents to be transported by the Hadston House mini-bus to Hadston for their shopping needs, which is especially important for those with limited mobility or without personal transport.

"The Widdrington Co-op is set to open a pop-up shop during the day to provide residents with essential items. As many locals depend on this shop for their daily needs, the availability of a shuttle bus service will be vital. This service will ensure that residents have access to Boots, Co-op, Premier Shop, paper shop, and post office services."

The Widdrington Co-op and Post Office will be closed for renovation from September 27 and is scheduled to reopen on November 14.

Residents can vote what day and time a bus service would suit them here: https://strawpoll.com/GeZARRK5byV.