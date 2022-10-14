Additional spaces will be created on the bank alongside the existing bays facing out to sea.

Northumberland County Council will meet half the cost, mainly through the councillor for Berwick East’s members local improvement schemes allowance, and match funding has been agreed with an external party.

Coun Hill said: said; “We all know that parking is a problem. Identifying space and funding for additional parking is much easier said than done, but I am pleased to say that a suitable space has been identified and that the funding has been confirmed.

“This, of course, isn’t a complete solution for the area, but it certainly will help with the frustration residents face when they come home after a long day and cannot find a parking space.”