Councillor condemns 'reckless' behaviour after fire in Northumberland seaside village

The fencing was installed as part of a bigger project to improve the car park, which included changing the layout and remarking the white lines.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member, said: “This fire happened in the early hours of the morning. It was a careless accident or deliberate vandalism.

"Either way it was a reckless, stupid thing to do which has cost the council tax payer money.

A fire damaged fence in Beadnell.

"I used my councillors small scheme grant money for this project to improve the car park which is visited by thousands of people every year.

"Everything will be replaced but it should never have had to be in the first place.”