Council workers remove fence blocking pavement in Alnwick

Northumberland County Council workmen start to remove the fence that was blocking the footpath in Victoria Terrace, Alnwick.

Northumberland County Council workers arrived on Friday evening (September 24) to dismantle the structure that had been blocking the footpath in Victoria Terrace.

The fence had been erected by a neighbour of Victoria House Fish & Chips after he was reportedly fed up with customers eating their takeaways right outside his house, which itself used to be a shop.

It was removed under the Highways Act 1980 as an obstruction that caused a risk to the public, according to Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member on the council.

Northumberland County Council workmen seen carrying off some of the fence panels in Victoria Terrace, Alnwick.

"We took legal advice at the highest level and on the basis of that, the council took the decision to remove it,” said Cllr Castle. “I am relieved that action was taken so quickly.

"It has been the most bizarre situation that has also resulted in armed police in Alnwick. I have lived here my entire life and have never seen the like of it – this has even reached the national press.

"I am incredibly surprised that the person took this action in the first place and didn’t resolve the situation in a different way with the owners of the fish and chip shop. It was definitely out of order.”

Earlier in the week, a safety barrier, with a temporary dropped kerb, was put up by the county council after hundreds of people raised concerns.

A safety barrier had been installed earlier in the week to protect pedestrians on Victoria Terrace in Alnwick.