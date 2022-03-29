Council to install 'badger-proof fencing' at Tweedmouth Cemetery

Tweedmouth Cemetery.

The announcement comes as it has confirmed that an application to Natural England for a licence to relocate the setts has been turned down.

There have been issues caused by the presence of badgers and their foraging activity, with some damage being caused to the surface of graves and other grassed areas within the cemetery.

The council worked with ecology experts to carry out survey work in support of its efforts and despite advice in January to not apply for a licence to relocate the badgers, the administration said that the significant distress being caused to families still warranted an application.

However the relocation request has been turned down, as Natural England felt that ‘exclusion of the badgers and closure of the two active setts would not have a significant impact on the badgers and is not considered proportionate to the level of damage they are currently causing’.

The organisation did give the go-ahead for the fencing, which can be put in without causing any significant problems to the look of the cemetery.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “This has been an ongoing and complex situation and we are trying all we can to resolve the issue, which we know has caused concern and distress locally.

“We are very disappointed a licence to relocate the setts has been turned down by Natural England, as we agreed with residents’ wishes to remove them from the cemetery.

“However, we will progress with the fence and look to take any other measures we can to try and reduce the damage they are causing within the cemetery and to closely monitor the site.”

Badgers and their setts are protected under law, making it an offence to intentionally attempt to kill, injure or trap one, or interfere with their habitats.

The council has already used a firm specialising in ground penetrating radar equipment to try and determine the location and extent of the underground tunnels associated with the badger setts.