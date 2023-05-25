The authority has been successful in securing £12.4m as part of the Government’s Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 (HUG2) to install energy efficiency improvements to properties which are not connected to mains gas and are using resources such as oil, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), inefficient electric heaters or coal.

Eligible households, including owner-occupied and privately owned properties, can apply for energy saving upgrades which may include loft, cavity wall, internal wall, or underfloor insulation, air source heat pumps or solar panels, helping households, keep warm, become more energy efficient and reduce their carbon footprint.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for climate change, said: “It’s fantastic to see that Northumberland has been awarded this important funding. We want to support all our residents to ensure that they have the most comfortable and affordable homes wherever possible.

Eligible homes in Northumberland are set to benefit from funding for low-carbon energy upgrades.

“The county has lots of rural pockets which rely on fuel such as coal for heat. With the move away from fossil fuel towards greener energy it is imperative that we make sure no one is left behind and that everyone’s home is energy efficient and has the opportunity make the transition to a greener future.”

The scheme is part of the Governments Sustainable Warmth strategy which is part of its legal commitment to reach net zero by 2050 and forms part of the council’s Climate Change Action Plan to make Northumberland carbon neutral by 2030.

