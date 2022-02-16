Council ready with storm support for Northumberland residents - including key contact details

Storm Dudley is expected this afternoon (Wednesday) through to Thursday morning and Storm Eunice from Thursday into Friday.

Planning and preparation for Northumberland County Council’s response is well underway based on the experiences from four recent storms.

Behind the scenes an incident support room is being set up to coordinate council activity.

Storms are on the way. File image.

Teams to tackle any issues are being briefed and increased staffing numbers are being arranged to cope with the potential for increased demand.

There are teams across the council working to ensure drains and gullies are kept clear, vulnerable residents are OK and plans are in place should there be damage or power cuts.

Residents are also encouraged to play their part by securing loose items like garden furniture and trampolines and parking cars in a garage, if available; or keeping them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community protection, said: “This will be a real joint effort and comes on the back of the four storms which Northumberland and the wider North East have suffered in the last three months.

“The council is ready to work alongside colleagues in other emergency services, utilities and local communities to do all we can to support residents and keep the county moving.

“We know some of our communities have already suffered a lot from previous storms. We have a great deal of sympathy for everyone affected and will do all we can to help those in need.