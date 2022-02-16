Council ready with storm support for Northumberland residents - including key contact details
Northumberland County Council is preparing to once again support residents as two more storms are forecast.
Storm Dudley is expected this afternoon (Wednesday) through to Thursday morning and Storm Eunice from Thursday into Friday.
Planning and preparation for Northumberland County Council’s response is well underway based on the experiences from four recent storms.
Behind the scenes an incident support room is being set up to coordinate council activity.
Teams to tackle any issues are being briefed and increased staffing numbers are being arranged to cope with the potential for increased demand.
There are teams across the council working to ensure drains and gullies are kept clear, vulnerable residents are OK and plans are in place should there be damage or power cuts.
Residents are also encouraged to play their part by securing loose items like garden furniture and trampolines and parking cars in a garage, if available; or keeping them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.
Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community protection, said: “This will be a real joint effort and comes on the back of the four storms which Northumberland and the wider North East have suffered in the last three months.
“The council is ready to work alongside colleagues in other emergency services, utilities and local communities to do all we can to support residents and keep the county moving.
“We know some of our communities have already suffered a lot from previous storms. We have a great deal of sympathy for everyone affected and will do all we can to help those in need.
“As we prepare for these storms we’d once again like to thank the people of Northumberland – they've been fantastic in previous storms supporting each other, looking out for their neighbours and we’re confident we’ll see this again.”Useful contact details include:Northumberland Communities Together (for anyone struggling with food supplies or other essentials) Mon-Fri 9am - 6pm: 01670 620015. Northumberland County Council out-of-hours service: 0345 600 6400Northern Powergrid www.northernpowergrid.com or call 105.Scottish Power www.spenergynetworks.co.uk or call 105.Northumbria Water: 0345 717 1100.One Call (for concerns about vulnerable residents or safeguarding issues): 01670 536400.Met Office storm safety advice https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/your-home/stay-safe-in-a-stormIf you are experiencing an emergency call 999.People can also keep up to date via: Twitter: @northumberlands Facebook: www.facebook.com/nccalerts