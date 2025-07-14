Council protects vulnerable adults in Northumberland with scam call blocking devices

Elderly and vulnerable people plagued by nuisance and scam phone calls have been given greater security and peace of mind after being loaned telephone blocking devices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council’s Public Protection Service has 11 ‘TrueCall’ telephone call blocking devices.

The TrueCall devices plug in between the phone and the telephone socket and intercept all calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless the caller and number is registered in advance by the occupier, before letting the caller through, they must first follow the instructions on a message. This cuts out automated calls. Higher levels of security can be applied if necessary.

Scam call blocking devices are being loaned.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety said: “These call blocker devices have proved invaluable in protecting our residents who can get inundated with nuisance and scam calls.

“Scammers can be very clever and convincing and it is sometimes hard to work out who is genuine and who is not, and for our most vulnerable residents this is a real worry.”

For more details email [email protected]