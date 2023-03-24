News you can trust since 1854
Council pleased with impact of fencing installed to help alleviate concerns over badgers at Tweedmouth Cemetery

Fencing that was installed at Tweedmouth Cemetery to try to tackle issues caused by the presence of badgers and other measures “appear to be working”, says Northumberland County Council.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT

Concerns had been raised by those who regularly visit the site because the foraging activity of these animals had caused damage to the surface of graves and other grassed areas within the cemetery.

The council worked with ecology experts to carry out survey work in support of its efforts to relocate the badgers.

The analysis found no risk to buried remains at a subterranean level from them, but the local authority said at the time that the significant distress being caused to families by the damage that was being done still warranted an application.

Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Tweedmouth Cemetery.
Tweedmouth Cemetery.
However, the relocation request was turned down as Natural England felt that ‘exclusion of the badgers and closure of the two active setts would have a significant impact on the badgers and is not considered proportionate to the level of damage they are currently causing’.

The organisation did give the go-ahead for the fencing and one year on from this announcement, an update has been issued by the council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Following consultation with ecologists and Natural England about the situation at the cemetery, the badger-proof fencing was installed along with a range of other actions to minimise the impact of the badgers’ activity, which was understandably causing distress to visitors.

“The council continues to inspect the cemetery regularly and we are pleased to say that the measures taken appear to be working.

“The badgers are still in their setts but the range of measures put in place is minimising the damage done across the cemetery and the fencing appears to be keeping them away from the section where previously they were causing the most damage.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, but are pleased that – given the legal constraints around badgers – we have been able to implement these improvements.”

Badgers and their setts are protected under law, making it an offence to intentionally attempt to kill, injure or trap one, or interfere with their habitats.

