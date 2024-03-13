An update has been issued by Northumberland County Council in relation to the latest set of works at the Grade 1 structure following the initial restoration scheme between October 2020 to June 2021.

This next stage involves masonry repairs to the elevations and arch barrels and it has required the bridge to be closed to vehicles since late January, although access over the bridge has been maintained for pedestrians.

A spokesperson for the county council revealed this week that the project has now progressed to the stage where several scaffolded spans have now been handed over for use by the scaffolders to the stone masons.

They added: “The masons commenced last week, raking out and removing weathered mortar from the joints to allow new mortar to be stemmed into the joints before the joints are repointed.

“Scaffold installation to other spans is continuing, with the masons following up with pointing and stone repair work.

“Samples of replacement stone and examples of the mortar pointing have been provided to Historic England so that they can see that the stone and pointing is of the required standard.”

Last year, the council said the timing of any celebration activities for the bridge’s 400th anniversary will be taken into account when it came to the works.

1 . Berwick Old Bridge update Bridge scaffold and encapsulation.

2 . Berwick Old Bridge reader photo Access over the bridge has been maintained for pedestrians.