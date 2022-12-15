Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of the county council, made the comment while unveiling a community art project on the line in Ashington, where children from the nearby Dales School feature on new hoardings.

The youngsters are pictured holding up historic photos of the line the last time it was used for passenger services in the 1960s.

The multi-million pound Northumberland Line will return passenger services to what are currently freight-only railway lines between Newcastle and Ashington, with the hope of driving economic growth and improving journey times.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson outside what will be the new Ashington Station.

Cllr Sanderson said: “This is going to be one of the stations that will take people to work, to school and leisure and bring people into Northumberland. I’m so pleased with these hoardings and I’m so grateful to the kids.

“They show the importance of the railway to the community. It will be a tremendous day when it opens, and we’re looking at the early part of 2024.

“I really feel that this is the future, opening up railway lines to use and enjoy instead of getting stuck in a traffic jam for hours in Gosforth.

“The chore of driving in and out of Newcastle will be a thing of the past. It will be a great development.”

Passenger services were operated on the line as early as the 1840s, although traffic expanded greatly in the 1860s. However, faced with falling passenger numbers, services were withdrawn in 1964 as part of the now-infamous Beeching cuts.

Labour’s Coun Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, was also at the event and said: “I’m really looking forward for the line to be open. I hope the railway will bring added benefits and investment for the town.”

The new station in Ashington will be at Kenilworth Road, between the War Memorial Garden and Ashington Cricket Club. The layout there has been chosen to allow future extensions of the line to areas like Newbiggin and Woodhorn.

Stations will also be created in Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham and Seaton Delaval.

