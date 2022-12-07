It is working with over 100 organisations to provide warm spaces to those who need help throughout the cost of living crisis.

With the support of community partners, it has opened a network of warm, safe spaces where people can enjoy a heated environment with a hot drink.

Libraries, community hubs, village halls, churches and cafes are among the venues taking part and signing up to the Northumberland Warm Spaces & Places Promise.

The county council is keen to let people know there is help available to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member with responsibility for adult well-being, said: “We’ve had an absolutely fantastic response from organisations keen to get involved with this network and provide a warm welcome to those who need it.

“Just as during the pandemic, communities are coming together to look out for one another during this challenging time.

“Some places may offer a hot drink, activities, and other things like free access to computers and Wi-Fi. You can come and spend time quietly or meet other people in your community for a chat.

“Each warm space is different and may not be open every day. But we're working together with all our community partners to try and offer as many warm spaces as we can.”

Set up at the start of Covid-19, Northumberland Communities Together, has continued to help people across the county and is now helping them to access services and advice that will support them with rising costs, keeping warm and protect mental health and well-being.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We know that our residents are facing challenging times.

“I want to assure everyone that support is available. Our Northumberland Communities Together Response Hub can help signpost to trusted advice and guidance.

“As a council, we are doing all we can to access grants available to us to help our residents such as the Household Support Fund, but in the meantime, I urge anyone who is struggling, worrying or simply wants to talk to someone about their situation to get in touch with the team.”