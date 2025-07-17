Planning permission has been approved by Northumberland County Council for the delivery of 59 new homes in Guide Post, as part of a wider development of more than 100 new homes.

Amethyst Homes will start work on the first phase of development this summer, which will include two, three and four-bedroomed detached and semi-detached properties.

Established in 2013, the company has built its business around its customers – with a strong emphasis on providing quality, sustainable homes in the communities in which people choose to live and work.

To date, it has built more than 600 properties in the North East.

Richard Bass, managing director at Amethyst Homes, said: “It is brilliant news that this development – The Woodlands – has been approved.

“It will deliver much-needed housing to the area, which in turn will bring stimulus to the local economy.

“The Woodlands lies between the villages of Guide Post and Choppington. Just off the A1068, it is nearby the picturesque towns of Morpeth and Bedlington – both of which offer a variety of local amenities and facilities.

“Works are set to commence later this year, with the first homes complete and ready to move into by summer 2026.”

All properties at The Woodlands will be built to Amethyst Homes’ high specification and will include solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Currently delivering projects in Consett, East Sleekburn and in Newcastle, Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing – from homes well suited to first time buyers, for those looking for a larger, family property, right through to bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of 2022 Amethyst has trained two apprentices and invested more than £3million into local jobs and training opportunities within the supply chain.

The company recently maintained its five-star customer satisfaction rating from the Home Builders Federation (awarded in 2024 and 2025) and was awarded Gold for the last three consecutive years by independent research company In-House Research, with more than 90 per cent of customers who were surveyed stating that they would recommend Amethyst Homes to friends and family.