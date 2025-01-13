Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teamwork and leadership training are two of the key elements of development offered to youngsters in 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Squadron leaders approached Alnwick Town Council to help them purchase training equipment as they feel a lack of resources is affecting the cadet’s ability to reach their full potential.

A £1,000 grant from the council will be used to purchase equipment that will enable the cadets to tackle a series of team challenges, reviews, session planning and self-help ‘mental toughness’ exercises.

Mayor, Geoff Watson explained: “The new equipment will help the cadets progress through a series of training and leadership opportunities. The skills the youngsters learn will last a lifetime.”