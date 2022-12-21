The Isabella Heap in Blyth is to get a chunk of funding from Northumberland County Council’s Parks Enhancement Capital Programme.

Councillors approved a contribution of £25,000 towards a £123,500 improvement scheme for the Isabella Heap, also known as ‘the Bella’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest step in the transformation of the former pit heap into a community green space, home to wildlife including red squirrels and dragonflies.

The Isabella Heap in Blyth.

The sum will be added to a successful bid for £85,000 from the government’s Levelling Up Parks Fund and £13,500 from county councillors and Blyth Town Council funding.

The project aims to improve access, reduce anti-social behaviour and increase biodiversity. Paths and seating will be improved and rock armour and barriers will be installed to deter motorcyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees and wildflower meadows will be planted and a pond dipping platform, wildlife nature trail, bird hide and feeding station created.

All project planning has been carried out by the county council’s countryside officers working with the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group, who have been instrumental in the scheme and will be integral in the provision and maintenance of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aileen Barrass, chairwoman of the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group, said: “The Bella is an amazing place. From the top, you can see the Cheviots and the sea.

“In summer, the meadows are a magical display of colour and we have red squirrels and dragonflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding will mean we can make it more accessible so that more people can enjoy what it has to offer.”

The project will complement the wider economic investment and regeneration activities being undertaken as part of the Energising Blyth programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun John Riddle, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: "Our local parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities and are very much valued by all who visit them.

“We know that enjoying the outdoors is so important to both physical and mental well-being and making sure we have safe spaces where everyone can go to have fun with their families is a high priority for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad