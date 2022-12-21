Council approves funding for Isabella Heap transformation
A project to transform a popular green space in Blyth is set to receive a financial boost.
The Isabella Heap in Blyth is to get a chunk of funding from Northumberland County Council’s Parks Enhancement Capital Programme.
Councillors approved a contribution of £25,000 towards a £123,500 improvement scheme for the Isabella Heap, also known as ‘the Bella’.
It is the latest step in the transformation of the former pit heap into a community green space, home to wildlife including red squirrels and dragonflies.
The sum will be added to a successful bid for £85,000 from the government’s Levelling Up Parks Fund and £13,500 from county councillors and Blyth Town Council funding.
The project aims to improve access, reduce anti-social behaviour and increase biodiversity. Paths and seating will be improved and rock armour and barriers will be installed to deter motorcyclists.
Trees and wildflower meadows will be planted and a pond dipping platform, wildlife nature trail, bird hide and feeding station created.
All project planning has been carried out by the county council’s countryside officers working with the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group, who have been instrumental in the scheme and will be integral in the provision and maintenance of the area.
Aileen Barrass, chairwoman of the Isabella Heap Volunteer Group, said: “The Bella is an amazing place. From the top, you can see the Cheviots and the sea.
“In summer, the meadows are a magical display of colour and we have red squirrels and dragonflies.
“This funding will mean we can make it more accessible so that more people can enjoy what it has to offer.”
The project will complement the wider economic investment and regeneration activities being undertaken as part of the Energising Blyth programme.
Coun John Riddle, the county council’s cabinet member for local services, said: "Our local parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities and are very much valued by all who visit them.
“We know that enjoying the outdoors is so important to both physical and mental well-being and making sure we have safe spaces where everyone can go to have fun with their families is a high priority for the council.
“This project will be a significant asset to Blyth.”