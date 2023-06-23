Cottage in a beautiful village location near Berwick hits the market
A three-bedroom property in a rural north Northumberland setting, but close to a town, has been put up for sale.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:11 BST
Poplar Grove is a detached, 114 sq m cottage located within the village of Scremerston, which is just a couple of miles south of Berwick. The village is within walking distance of the Heritage Coastline.
As well as the various rooms inside, it occupies a mature and private position – with generous garden grounds and private parking.
The property is on the market with Rettie & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed, for offers over £300,000.
