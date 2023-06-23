News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Poplar Grove is a detached, 114 sq m cottage located within the village of Scremerston.Poplar Grove is a detached, 114 sq m cottage located within the village of Scremerston.
Poplar Grove is a detached, 114 sq m cottage located within the village of Scremerston.

Cottage in a beautiful village location near Berwick hits the market

A three-bedroom property in a rural north Northumberland setting, but close to a town, has been put up for sale.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

Poplar Grove is a detached, 114 sq m cottage located within the village of Scremerston, which is just a couple of miles south of Berwick. The village is within walking distance of the Heritage Coastline.

As well as the various rooms inside, it occupies a mature and private position – with generous garden grounds and private parking.

The property is on the market with Rettie & Co, Berwick-upon-Tweed, for offers over £300,000.

Front external.

1. Poplar Grove 1

Front external. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Living room.

2. Poplar Grove 2

Living room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Another picture of the living room.

3. Poplar Grove 3

Another picture of the living room. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Poplar Grove 4

Kitchen. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Berwick-upon-TweedNorthumberland