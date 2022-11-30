The Trussel Trust’s Cramlington Foodbank supplies those in need with cupboard staples, frozen food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies.

It has seen increased demand due to the cost of living crisis.

Manager Joyce Docherty said: “Because of the current situation we are short of almost everything.

Some supermarkets have areas where shoppers can donate supplies to food banks.

“We still have a surplus of beans and pasta, which came from the Covid base, but anything else that would be on somebody's shopping list, we would require to put in a parcel.”

“We have been particularly busy over the last few weeks and we are having to subsidise what's been handed in by buying it ourselves.”

According to the 70-year-old volunteer, who is from Cramlington, there has been an increase in those with full time jobs coming through their doors.

She said: “Nowadays we are having people who are in employment but, because of their rising costs, they really are struggling to pay the bills and to put food on their table, so they are seeking the help of the food bank.

“We are quite happy to help people in that way because we are in the situation ourselves, where things are just constantly increasing in price and wages are not.

Those struggling can be referred to food banks by social services, schools, GPs, job centres, and a number of other organisations.

Anyone with a referral can show up to a food bank and receive a food parcel, in which Cramlington Foodbank try to include a week’s worth of supplies.

Joyce said that despite the current climate, many people are still reluctant to seek the help they need.

She said: “There's nothing wrong with accessing that help because we're all in a situation where ‘there but for the grace of God go I’.

“Quite often it is at the point where people come and say they have not eaten for four days.

“You're thinking: why did you wait until the fourth day? But they are reluctant to be seen to need other people's help and you can understand that.”

The News Post Leader is promoting the Food Bank Friends campaign in aid of The Trussell Trust. You can donate here or supply food at drop-off points in shops and workplaces.