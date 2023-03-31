Community Help Hub on Front Street, run by Hope Church, will be open every Thursday from 1pm until 4pm starting next week to pass on donated uniforms and children’s clothes.

Church minister Tom Gallagher said: “Over the last few years we became really aware of the escalating need, with the cost of living, for Bedlington to have good access to cheap or free clothes and uniform.

“We were just looking to meet that need.”

A passer-by looks in on the Community Help Hub following the launch event.

Opening hours were chosen to line up with those of the food bank across the road, in order to make help as accessible as possible.

Support can be accessed simply by dropping in, or through a referral, as can the existing one-to-one social support that Community Help Hub runs in the community.

Tom, who lives in Bedlington, said: “Bedlington is quite an isolated town from Newcastle and it does not quite have the resources of the other towns.

“It does not have the same town centre infrastructure as Morpeth, Ashington, Blyth and Cramlington.

The uniform bank has already had support to get it off the ground.

“I am not surprised that people are pretty keen to see it succeed because Bedlington needs it, as do the families that are struggling with the cost of living increase.”

Tom and the uniform bank manager Abby Carter have worked with other uniform banks to help set up this project, and Tom expressed particular thanks to Uniform For All Northumberland.

The venture can be supported by donating clothes during opening hours or at the drop off point at Bedlington Library, and by volunteering.

Following a launch event for the uniform bank, nine volunteers have already signed up.

Tom, 41, added: “As a charity we have got lots of opportunities to volunteer. There is lots that people can do in a meaningful way.

“It is proven that volunteering and helping is a way of improving your own wellbeing as well.