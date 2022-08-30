Cost of living crisis: Network of warm spaces and places expands in Northumberland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council and its partners in the community and voluntary sector are inviting organisations to sign up to the Northumberland Warm Spaces and Places Promise.

Community Action Northumberland (CAN) has been developing Warm Hubs for a number of years, but now community hubs, libraries, leisure centres, village halls, cafes, and businesses are all getting on board to create a network that will support communities not just in winter, but throughout the year.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member with responsibility for adult well-being, said: “Following on from the events of recent years and the amazing community spirit that played such a vital role, we are keen to continue to work together and find spaces and places that people can visit for support.

“Working closely with our community partners we are creating a map and list of warm spaces and places – welcoming, local places where people can pop in and enjoy a warm welcome and be connected to other support if they need it.

“These may be community centres, village halls, our fabulous Warm Hubs, libraries, or cafes and museums – near people and for people, and it’s okay if some spaces are only open for a short time each week or day – it all helps.

“There is no one size fits all solution – so we work closely with the organisations involved to provide the right support package for them – this could be support with utility costs, or with cooking equipment, or food.

“We know there are lots of different ways to give people a warm welcome and we are looking forward to showcasing our vibrant community spaces.”

If any community organisations or businesses are interested in getting involved and becoming part of the Northumberland Warm Spaces & Places network please visit https://nland.cc/WarmSpacesPromise to register your interest.

Northumberland Communities Together responds to the need within our communities and anyone who would like to speak to someone about how they or their family can be best supported can contact the Northumberland Communities Together Response Hub.