Polling company Survation estimated the percentage of people in each UK parliamentary constituency affected by a series of economic issues based on nearly 6,000 responses.

It found that the mental health of a predicted 54% of people in the Blyth Valley constituency has been impacted by the cost of living crisis, and that 40% could not turn on the heating when cold within the last month.

An estimated 43% of people in Wansbeck have seen an impact on their mental health, around the national average. This figure was lower than average in Hexham at 38%, and in Berwick-upon-Tweed it was lower still at 34%.

More people are using food banks and warm hubs as they struggle to keep up with rising costs. This poll shows how the impact of the crisis varies across Northumberland. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

In Berwick-upon-Tweed, 29% could not turn on the heating when cold within the last month, which is 10 percentage points less than the national average.

Berwick-upon-Tweed and Hexham constituents are much less likely to be worried about affording their energy bills, paying their mortgage or rent, or using a food bank in the next year than the national average.

In contrast, an estimated 64% of Blyth Valley constituents are likely to be worried that they will not be able to afford their bills, and Wansbeck is the Northumberland constituency where people are most worried about having to use a food bank.

The poll was conducted for 38 Degrees, a campaign group calling on the government to do more to fix the cost of living crisis.

Graph showing the impact of the cost of living crisis in Northumberland constituencies.

Matthew McGregor, the group’s CEO, said: “Government failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has triggered a mental health crisis.

“Millions of people are living under immense stress, as they battle to keep a roof over their heads, keep the lights on and keep food on the table, as costs soar at every turn.

“This way of life must not be allowed to become the new normal.”

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery it was “no surprise” that the county’s most deprived areas were impacted most.

Graph showing the worries Northumberland constituents have as a result of the cost of living crisis.

He said: “These areas have been left behind for decades by successive governments and as a result are more exposed to economic downturns.

“But it is interesting that even in the more prosperous pockets of Northumberland people are really feeling the pinch with the cost of living.

“It is a big concern to see just how deep this crisis is running and shows just how urgently people need more support from the government.”

Berwick-upon-Tweed MP and government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan called cost of living help the government’s “top priority” and highlighted the “unprecedented support” provided on household energy bills.

She said: “The Energy Price Guarantee is staying in place for spring and the government continues to focus on halving inflation, which will bring down the cost of our goods and services.