Coroner service merger in Northumberland brings improvements to bereaved families

The service has undergone a transformation programme since 2019, which has seen the county transition from operating the coroner service with two senior coroners, to operating with one.

The North and South Northumberland coroner areas have been formally merged and the name of the new service is the ‘Northumberland Coroner Area’.

The merger follows national policy established by the Ministry of Justice and supported by the chief coroner to merge smaller coronial areas and to replace acting coroners with full time equivalents with a much larger case load relevant to the area and to deliver efficient, consistent, and proportionate working practice across the service.

Northumberland Coroner Team (from left): Maggie Banks (Coroner's Officer); Coroner Andrew Hetherington; Ann Battensby (Admin Support); Linda Dean (First Officer).

Now, after the making of the Order by the Lord Chancellor, Andrew Hetherington has become the senior coroner for the newly merged Coronial area of Northumberland.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for looking after our communities at Northumberland County Council, said: “Times of bereavement are incredibly difficult for families and it’s crucial they have the best possible support.

“The coroner’s service is an important legal function, but also one that can give closure and peace to loved ones. By merging the two Northumberland areas, we are ensuring that there is greater collaboration and a consistently high service for bereaved families.”

