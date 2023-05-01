Coronation themed connections for nursery and retirement scheme in North Tyneside

Pictures from the latest inter-generational session.

They recently met to celebrate King Charles III’s forthcoming coronation. They created a card together, which has been sent to His Majesty at Buckingham Palace, and read stories celebrating the coronation.

Vikki Karter, nursery manager, Little Blossoms Childcare, said: “Inter-generational sessions are very current and we wanted to bring the benefits of this to the people of North Shields.

“It can help to prevent isolation and loneliness in older adults, it is the perfect opportunity for young and old to learn from each other and it can also help to keep stories and history alive.

“I am so pleased we have been reconnecting and re-establishing our friendships. We stayed in touch throughout Covid, but time spent together really is priceless and wonderful memories are being made.”

“Our children say ‘we love to visit the grandmas and granddads’ every time we develop our friendship.

“Our next session is going to be focusing on the great outdoors together – we cannot wait!”