Pupils of the town’s primary schools and Barndale House School have received the gift from Alnwick Town Council.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “We hope the school pupils will treasure this small keepsake of a historic event. Inside the mug we have placed a packet of wildflower seeds from Alnwick in Bloom and some chocolate coins.”

“Many of us ‘oldies’ still have a memento from the late Queen’s coronation and by presenting these mugs we are continuing this tradition.”

Councillors Lynda Wearn, Gordon Castle and Mayor Geoff Watson with the commemorative mugs. Picture: Alnwick Town Council