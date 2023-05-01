News you can trust since 1854
Coronation mugs presented to Alnwick school pupils

Commemorative coronation mugs have been presented to schoolchildren in Alnwick.

By Ian Smith
Published 1st May 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:35 BST

Pupils of the town’s primary schools and Barndale House School have received the gift from Alnwick Town Council.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “We hope the school pupils will treasure this small keepsake of a historic event. Inside the mug we have placed a packet of wildflower seeds from Alnwick in Bloom and some chocolate coins.”

“Many of us ‘oldies’ still have a memento from the late Queen’s coronation and by presenting these mugs we are continuing this tradition.”

Councillors Lynda Wearn, Gordon Castle and Mayor Geoff Watson with the commemorative mugs. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilCouncillors Lynda Wearn, Gordon Castle and Mayor Geoff Watson with the commemorative mugs. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Councillors Lynda Wearn, Gordon Castle and Mayor Geoff Watson with the commemorative mugs. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Mayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilMayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Mayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Related topics:AlnwickQueen