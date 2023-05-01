Coronation mugs presented to Alnwick school pupils
Commemorative coronation mugs have been presented to schoolchildren in Alnwick.
Pupils of the town’s primary schools and Barndale House School have received the gift from Alnwick Town Council.
Mayor Geoff Watson said: “We hope the school pupils will treasure this small keepsake of a historic event. Inside the mug we have placed a packet of wildflower seeds from Alnwick in Bloom and some chocolate coins.”
“Many of us ‘oldies’ still have a memento from the late Queen’s coronation and by presenting these mugs we are continuing this tradition.”