The £24,000 grant from the firm, which operates the Harden Quarry at Biddleston, will provide three years’ support for the charity.

Based in Rothbury, Upper Coquetdale Community Transport (UCCT) uses their minibus and hybrid car to help elderly people, local clubs and schools get around the Coquet

valley and beyond.

Charity trustee John Lazarus with Gareth Williams of Tarmac.

From assisting people with shopping to getting them to medical appointments, it has become a much-valued part of the community.

Like many charities, UCCT depends heavily on grant funding.

“This is very helpful and generous,” said John Lazarus, chairman of trustees. “It means our volunteer drivers can continue to offer people the flexible transport they need in what are very difficult times.”