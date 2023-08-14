News you can trust since 1854
Coquet Valley resident turns headstone cleaning hobby into business

A Coquet Valley resident set up a business after she had been cleaning headstones and restoring old photos as a hobby for over a year.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

Lauren Stewart, a genealogist student with Oxbridge home learning, has a passion for family history and set up her business, Honouring Your History, to do in her spare time.

She said: “I’ve been researching my family tree since January 2021 and when seeing how dirty some old family headstones were, I decided to clean them. I then realised how much I enjoyed this and the satisfaction of seeing the lovely clean stone afterwards. It’s similar with photo restorations.

Lauren did an A Level in photography so had a good knowledge of how to use photoshop.

“I’ve always had a huge interest in family/local history and my main focus in A Level photography was ‘Rothbury Past & Present’ where I would merge my own photos with historical photos of Rothbury & Upper Coquetdale,” she added.

Visit Lauren’s website for more information.

