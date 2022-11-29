The so-called ‘lifetime neighbourhood’ plan was due to go before the county council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday, and officers had recommended it be refused.

The Duke of Northumberland’s property company wants to build 59 supported living apartments, 35 residential apartments and ten homes on land north east of the Riverside Park in Amble.

However, the development would require an access road across The Braid, a popular piece of greenfield land used by dog walkers and for community events such as fireworks displays.

A CGI of the proposed scheme.

Because of this, the development has attracted significant criticism from locals and a campaign group, Save Our Braid, was formed in the spring to fight it.

In addition to the public backlash, a number of organisations which had been consulted ahead of Tuesday’s meeting said they were opposed to the plans, or needed more information before deciding whether to support it or not.

Northumberland Estates spokesman Guy Munden said: “In agreement with the county council, we have decided to withdraw the planning application for the lifetime neighbourhood in Amble to allow further site

investigation into technical issues and gather the information needed to make a re-submission.

A CGI of the proposed 'lifetime neighbourhood'.

"It has been agreed with the council that the site is suitable in principle for a development of this nature, and the council housing services very much support provision for older people in Amble.

“We will continue to work closely with the local authority and other parties towards presenting a revised scheme for planning approval in due course. It is the intention to continue working with the council’s planning

department to make various design amendments and agree a suitable proposal ahead of a resubmission.”

One of the objectors, retired chartered surveyor Paul Dancer, said his home in Victoria Villas would be overlooked by the supported living flats and invade his privacy.

Save Our Braid banners.

The 61-year-old added: “Access across The Braid will spoil much-loved and used open space, the ‘lung of Amble’.

"The applicant says there is a local need for this type of accommodation, but sufficient land has already been allocated to more than meet Amble's housing needs.

"Also, there is no undertaking from the applicant that any of the properties will be reserved to the local residents.”

Fellow objector John Howey, of Rivergreen in Amble, said: “It needs to be made clear to the applicant that the issue of a road across the Braid is non-negotiable.

“In the 50 years since its conception and implementation, the Braid has developed and matured into a space with a natural appearance and ambience. It has been sympathetically managed to become an environment

rich and diverse in native flora and fauna, an invaluable asset.

"Allowing construction of a road on the Braid would amount to an act of corporate vandalism and betrayal of governance so serious and severe as to beggar belief.”

Other objectors included Amble Town Council, Warkworth Parish Council, the Environment Agency and the Local Flood Authority. Natural England and Northumberland Wildlife Trust wanted more assurances that wildlife would be protected.

