Controversial one-way system set to come into place in Blyth

The section of Links Road where the temporary one-way system will be in place.

The one-way system is being introduced on the B1329 Links Road, in Blyth, while work is being carried out to introduce a new road access to the Link House Farm development at South Beach.

Officials at Northumberland County Council say a range of options were discussed, with the one-way system from the Links Road roundabout to the Mermaid car park entrance being felt as the safest option, promoting traffic flow and creating the least congestion.

The rest of the B1329 Links Road will remain open to two-way traffic.

Signs warning of the forthcoming roadworks have gone up on Links Road, although one resident said they were on the wrong side of the carriageway.

From February 14, the one-way system will be in place between the roundabout and the Mermaid car park for northbound traffic, with southbound traffic following a signed diversion via Links Road, Ridley Avenue, Bridge Street, Waterloo Road, Renwick Road, Broadway and Rotary Way.

The system will also allow visitors to the Mermaid car park, Blyth Port and other locations along Links Road to reach their destination as normal, with their journey impacted on their return journey only.

The diversion is expected to be in place until May.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “The Link House Farm commercial development will continue the regeneration of this area of Blyth and is a welcome enhancement to the beach area, which is one of the main gateway routes into the town.

Work is also set to take place on Waterloo Road, in Blyth.

“It does however require a new access to be formed which will require the developer to carry out significant works to this length of road which can only be carried out with the road restricted to one lane.

“In other locations this could be achieved with two-way temporary traffic lights.

"However, the work on Links Road is immediately next to the roundabout and therefore a simple two-way light system would immediately cause tail backs and stationary traffic on to the roundabout, which would be unsafe for traffic and block traffic movements.

“The developer's proposals were carefully considered by the council's Streetwork’s team and taking account of all traffic issues it was decided that the least disruptive of these options for overall traffic was option B – the one-way system.”

Cllr Riddle added: “New developments and work on the highway inevitably cause some disruption which cannot be avoided.

"We thank people in advance for their patience whilst these important improvements supporting the regeneration of Blyth are carried out.

“We will be carefully monitoring the operation of the one-way system and diversion to ensure it is working effectively.”

During this time, works will also be being undertaken to improve pedestrian and cycling facilities at the Waterloo Road / Renwick Road junction.

Council officials say the external funding for these works is time limited and cannot be delayed. The work will be carried out using narrowing of lanes so that traffic (including buses and HGVs) can continue to flow, although there will be some periods with off peak traffic lights in operation.

Concerns had been raised by local residents about potential road safety issues, and the increased amount of traffic using Plessey Road and Park Road, which the council say they will be monitoring.