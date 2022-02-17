Contract awarded for company to build infrastructure for Northumberland Line

Siemens Mobility’s Chippenham factory will manufacture the innovative technology involved in the Northumberland Line.

Siemens Mobility’s Chippenham factory will manufacture the innovative technology which will be at the heart of the soon-to-be re-opened rail line.

The award by Network Rail covers the signalling and control infrastructure that will transform the existing freight line into one serving both goods and passengers.

The proven ‘modular plus’ technology which will be used has already transformed the everyday journeys for people in North Wales and will be transported directly to site saving time and cost of design, manufacture, assembly, test and installation.

Rob Morris, managing director, rail infrastructure for Siemens Mobility, said: “The new Northumberland Line is a great example of levelling up in action.

"We are proud to help the Government and Network Rail roll-back the Beeching cuts to upgrade and reopen lines more quickly.

"This will provide better and more efficient transport links to improve the lives of people across the region.

“With more projects like this, and by using innovative technology, we can transform lines and passenger journeys up and down the country quickly and cost-effectively. Best of all the solution is designed and manufactured in Britain supporting local jobs and skills for the future.”

The Northumberland Line’s signalling system will be manufactured and tested by Siemens Mobility in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Responsible for the design and delivery of all telecoms, lineside infrastructure and power upgrades, Siemens Mobility teams will also install or upgrade 8 level crossings as well as new workstations at Tyneside IECC as part of the project.

By using digital, network-based technology, together with simple bases and lightweight structures, the embodied carbon in the scheme, and so the cost, will be significantly lower than conventional schemes, helping support the industry’s decarbonisation targets.

Planning permission has been granted for stations at Ashington, Bedlington, Seaton Delaval and Bebside, Blyth. Plans for a new station at Newsham are expected to be heard later this year.

Those behind the line say it will help create an “economic powerhouse” stretching from Edinburgh to Leeds.