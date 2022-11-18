The culture hub plans feature an independent three-screen cinema, food and drink facility, children's creative play provision, and multi-purpose studio space.

Residents and businesses can attend Keel Row Shopping Centre between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, November 24, and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 26, to have their say.

There is also an online survey that you can access here.

A CGI of the proposed new culture hub.

Councillor Kath Nisbet, who represents Croft ward, said: “I really hope that people get behind the new building as it will be a fantastic addition to Blyth and a huge pull for both tourists and those looking to call Blyth home.

“The designs for The Culture Hub and Market Place both look incredible and I am excited to get to the planning permission stage.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible so do try and visit representatives in Keel Row or complete the survey online to have your say.”

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, the council’s Cabinet Member for Business, said: “The culture hub and improved Market Place is a flagship project to improve the town centre.

“The new hub will increase footfall in the heart of town with new things to see and do.

“It adds value to the range of things available across town whilst also making the Market Place a much safer, more welcoming and greener part of town for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillors say they aim to submit the planning application for the works in 2023.

The plans are part of the £70 million ‘Energising Blyth’ regeneration programme in Blyth town centre, funded by the council, HM Government Towns Fund, and other investments.

Cllr Ploszaj added: “As people have already seen with the likes of the Bowes Street improvements and Energy Central Campus, the regeneration is happening at pace and by 2025, Blyth town centre will be a much better experience.