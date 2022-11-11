The 16 Capita employees successfully pulled an aircraft weighing over 1,300kg over the course of 1km at Eshott Airfield yesterday (Thursday).

It was the latest challenge by the business in aid of Action for Children, which operates 20 community-based services across the North East. More than £5,000 has been raised so far.

Steve Hornsby, technology solution delivery director at Capita, said: “Setting the task as an all-weather event really hit home on the day of the challenge as the Capita team battled 40mph wind gusts to pull the aircraft.

The runway was closed for the event for the safety of participants and spectators. Picture by Kris Young.

“Splitting the team in two created a great competitive vibe to the day and all the participants genuinely had to dig deep to cover the 1km distance.”

For further information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/team/Capita22