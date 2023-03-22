As Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) and nutrient neutrality continue to grow in prevalence among many industries, Biodiverse Consulting has been inundated with new clients.

As a result of this, the business has moved to a larger office at Dissington Hall near Ponteland. Not only will this benefit the existing team of 14, but it also makes room for anticipated future growth.

Founder and director Vicki Mordue said: “We are simply delighted to be moving into a bigger office. Turnover has tripled in the three years we have been in operation and it’s great to be able to invest back into our team and our premises.

Members of the Biodiverse Consulting team.

“Another exciting element of the move is that it brings with it the possibility of broadening our services offering.

“We’ve recently welcomed Mike Gray to the team as a principal ecologist, but he also has a wealth of experience in the solar industry.

“A physically bigger space makes room for exploring additional ecology services, as well as consultancy, in the field of renewable energy.”

The recent environmental roadmap published by the Government is also likely to have a significant effect on the demand of Biodiverse Consulting’s services as two of the roadmap main components involve restoring wildlife habitats and bettering water quality.

The business was founded in 2019 to help companies in the built environment sector achieve sustainable and responsible development.