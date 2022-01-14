Construction due to start on major £4.5m retail scheme in Blyth

Newcastle-based building and civil engineering firm BRIMS Construction has been appointed to develop the 16,000-sq ft centre at Blyth’s South Beach, creating up to 100 jobs during the initial construction phase as onsite work gets underway this week.

An estimated 75 full and part time retail and leisure jobs could also be created when the development of the first phase is completed in September and commercial occupiers start trading.

The first phase is part of ambitious plans by developers Blagdon Estate to transform the existing derelict buildings and land on the Links Road into a new 3,750-sq ft Co-op convenience store with a further six smaller units ranging from 1,000-sq ft to 3,350-sq ft available to lease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist impression of the proposed £4.5m development at South Beach, Blyth.

Plans for the first-floor accommodation, which has views across towards South Beach, will also create more than 4,000-sq ft of space to accommodate a new health and fitness gym, studio or restaurant.

The start of work, which will be overseen by north east construction consultants Consult North, appointed by Blagdon Estate to manage the project, comes in the wake of substantial residential development in the South Blyth area, which has seen 600 new homes built over the past 10 years.

Stuart Hall, director at Kingsmead Developments, development partner with Blagdon Estate, said: “This project will help to transform an important part of Blyth, creating jobs and boost the local economy in the process.

"The new hub will deliver a wealth of benefits for local residents and traders, as visitor numbers continue to increase, and people spend on local amenities.”

Work is due to start on the new £4.5m development at South Beach, Blyth.

Letting agent for the development @retail has confirmed that the Co-op will be the anchor store for the site with pre-lets already agreed with a further three occupiers.

Associate director Jonathan Chapman added: “We are seeing a lot of interest in the units from potential occupiers who are keen to tap into a vibrant local economy and a growing residential population.

"These include restaurant operators, coffee shops, children's nurseries and health and fitness operators.

"We are currently focusing on securing tenants for the remaining space, which includes a 3,350-sq ft standalone unit and 4,350-sq ft of first floor space.”

The site of the new retail and leisure development in South Beach, Blyth.

Plans for the second phase of development, which includes a further two acres of adjoining land next to the South Beach car park and national cycle route, are already underway with proposals likely to be brought forward during the course of 2022.

Officials say it will open up further commercial opportunities to make the most of the beachside location including further leisure use, retirement living accommodation or other compatible uses.

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I’m really pleased to see work on this important Blyth development beginning.

"It will bring new jobs to Blyth, new retail, hospitality and leisure facilities for people living in the town and an improved offer to people visiting our beautiful beach.

Jonathan Chapman, associate director @retail.

"That the Co-op and others have already signed up shows strong commitment to the Blyth Valley area.