Constant battle to fund charity’s dog rescue mission

Northumberland Dog Rescue charity shop in Queen Street, Amble.

​The huge increase of dogs coming into the rescue is proving a massive drain on finances.

The cost of vaccines and neutering alone soon mounts up and that's before you look at things like dentals which any dog middle-aged upwards usually needs in some degree. So, with no funding how do we manage these funds especially with the cost of electric for lighting and heating kennels.

Some of you may know we run a boarding kennels, Pattersons cottage Boarding Kennels alongside the rescue. Every penny made from this is ploughed back into the rescue so if you board your dog with us or put them in for daycare you are also helping a dog in need.

We run fundraising events such as our New Year’s Day Dip at Bamburgh (the JustGiving page will be open a little longer if you still want to donate to this on our facebook page). Everyone who took part in this was an absolute hero as the weather was horrendous.

We partner with Pets at Home in Morpeth through which we can take part with fundraising instore and have the opportunity for grants to make our dogs lives better, news on the latest build from our last grant coming soon. We also receive vouchers to spend instore through the green loyalty VIP cards, you can choose us as your favoured charity for these. It's really useful if we have a dog on a specific diet.

Donations and legacies are also so valuable. A legacy helped build our new reception and training room helping the rescue dogs become accustomed to household sounds before moving into their new home. You can donate at northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/donate

​SHOP HELPS RAISE VITAL CASH TO CARE FOR DOGS

Northumberland Dog Rescue has a charity shop on Queen Street in Amble, where you will always find spectacular bargains. It is run completely by a team of dedicated volunteers and has a huge variety of preloved quality items, including books, media, clothing, footwear, homeware, jigsaws, toys and more.

We are always grateful for donations and items can be donated at the shop during opening times – Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Every purchase and donation, directly helps us to support the dogs in our care.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]