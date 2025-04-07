Members of the Berwick Parish Church congregation – with the Bishop of Berwick, the Right Reverend Mark Wroe, the Area Dean, Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills and many other clergy – assembled on April 2 to take part in the service of institution, induction and installation of Rev Lee Taylor by the Bishop of Newcastle, the Right Reverend Dr Bishop Helen-Ann Hartley, and the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, The Venerable Dr Catherine Sourbut Groves.

Rev Taylor and his civil partner Charlie Harvey have travelled to the most northerly parish in England from Little Ilford in East London.

The hour-long service contained both legal and symbolic features. The accompanying hymns and readings chosen by Rev Taylor were both traditional and modern in format.

Rev Canon Michael Hampel, Vice-Dean and Precentor at Durham Cathedral, presented Rev Taylor to the Bishop, who formally welcomed him then introduced him to the congregation and Rev Taylor swore his commitment to his ministry in Berwick and obedience to the Bishop.

The minister of St Andrew’s (Church of Scotland), Rev Adam Hood, brought forward a cross as a symbol of ministry to indicate co-operation and a working together with other churches in Berwick.

The church wardens presented Rev Taylor with the keys to the church and he then rang the church bell to signify the start of his ministry.

The congregation extended the welcome when all present were invited to the Guildhall, where Mayor John Robertson greeted Rev Taylor on behalf of Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council. The vicar then cut the ‘Welcome’ cake.

Rev Taylor said: “Charlie and I are grateful for the warm welcome we have received and look forward to being an active part of this vibrant community.”

1 . ADVERTISERINDUCTIONCHARLIELEE BISHOP.JPG From left, Charlie Harvey, Bishop Helen-Ann and Rev Lee Taylor. Picture by Paul Marshall. Photo: Paul Marshall Photo Sales

2 . Advertiserinduction Dean,LeeCharlie.jpg Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills welcomes Rev Lee Taylor and Charlie Harvey. Picture by Alan Hughes. Photo: Alan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Advertiser induction20425Lee + Mayor11PG.JPG Rev Lee Taylor cuts the 'Welcome' cake. Picture by Paul Marshall. Photo: Paul Marshall Photo Sales