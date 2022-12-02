Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington gets £500,000 investment to improve air system
Concordia Leisure Centre has received £500,000 from Northumberland County Council to improve its climate control system.
A new air handling unit will be installed at the Cramlington facility as a result of the funding, which will improve circulation and control the temperature of the air in the pool area.
According to the council, installing the environmentally efficient system should cause minimal disruption and be completed by Christmas.
Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “Active Northumberland leisure centres are a really important part of the local community but they are increasingly costly to run.
“There are large pieces of operating equipment behind the scenes that need to be maintained or renewed at timely intervals.
“The new air pumps that will be installed at Concordia will not only make the ambient temperature more comfortable and consistent for our customers but will also result in improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions.”