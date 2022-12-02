A new air handling unit will be installed at the Cramlington facility as a result of the funding, which will improve circulation and control the temperature of the air in the pool area.

According to the council, installing the environmentally efficient system should cause minimal disruption and be completed by Christmas.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “Active Northumberland leisure centres are a really important part of the local community but they are increasingly costly to run.

Concordia Leisure Centre, where the new air control unit is being installed.

“There are large pieces of operating equipment behind the scenes that need to be maintained or renewed at timely intervals.