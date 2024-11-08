The objectives of the Berwick Bridge 400 group was not merely to have a weekend of celebration held in August this year, but to involve groups and societies within the town.

A recent example of this was when several of the choral groups from within the town, ably co-ordinated by Lindsay Benton, took part in two arranged concerts – one at St Andrew’s Church, Berwick, held in October and the second on November 3 in Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Any proceeds will be going back into the musical community.

Both concerts had bridge related themes and included ‘Fanfare for the Bridge’, written by Bob Bolton. The Thursday Singers sang songs about bridges and Alison Coates, their conductor, wrote a ‘Birthday song for the Bridge’ sung enthusiastically by the choir and audience.

Rev Michael Johnson gave a blessing to Berwick Bridge.

Other participants were the Berwick Baroque Players, The Golden Square Singers, Berwick Arts Choir, Berwick Concert Band and Sam Lord and Gary Smith singing, playing the guitar and several wind instruments. Sandra Kerr of Bagpuss fame conducted her Werca’s Folk singers and Alistair Anderson played both the concertina and the Northumbrian pipes.

It was Alistair who led the torchlight procession through the churchyard to a viewing point where the Old Bridge could be seen and the blessing was given by Rev Michael Johnson.

Rev Johnson said: “The launch of the Bridge 400 celebrations had been attended by bishops, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Lord Lieutenant of the county representing the King.

“It seemed fitting that this ceremony was attended by ordinary people, people who use this bridge every day.”