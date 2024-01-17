A new music school in Northumberland will host a series of concerts to celebrate its opening.

Yamaha Music School opened in Blyth earlier this month and has since taken on nearly 100 students for tuition in a range of instruments.

Facilities at the school include a grand piano, a percussion room, and a concert room.

Owner Steven Moore said: “All our teachers love the new teaching facilities and it is great to have such a diverse range of students.

The concert room at the new music school features a grand piano. (Photo by YMS)

“I cannot believe we have students ranging from six to 94 years old.”

The series of concerts at the school, located on Seaforth Street, will begin with a 45 minute recital by classically trained pianist Declan Flannery on Monday, January 29.

Touring Jazz singer Dulcie May Moreno and violinist Bradley Creswick are also included among the scheduled performances.