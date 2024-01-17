Concert series will celebrate opening of new music school in Blyth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yamaha Music School opened in Blyth earlier this month and has since taken on nearly 100 students for tuition in a range of instruments.
Facilities at the school include a grand piano, a percussion room, and a concert room.
Owner Steven Moore said: “All our teachers love the new teaching facilities and it is great to have such a diverse range of students.
“I cannot believe we have students ranging from six to 94 years old.”
The series of concerts at the school, located on Seaforth Street, will begin with a 45 minute recital by classically trained pianist Declan Flannery on Monday, January 29.
Touring Jazz singer Dulcie May Moreno and violinist Bradley Creswick are also included among the scheduled performances.
Tickets are priced at £8 and more information can be found at yamahanorthumberland.com/concerts.