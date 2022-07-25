Work is due to start any day now on restoring the former Ashington, Blyth and Tyne Line, which last transported passengers in 1964.

It has been hailed as a huge boost for transport in the region, with six new stations being created at Newsham in Blyth, Northumberland Park, Seaton Deleval, Blyth Bebside, Bedlington and Ashington.

Around 18 miles of track is to be upgraded and the line is expected to deliver economic benefits of up to £470 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne and Ian Gould.

In South Newsham, a new station is to be built on land south of the A1061 South Newsham Road, and it has been described as the “most ambitious” of the six sites.

It will have two platforms, parking on both sides of the railway line with up to 237 spaces, and will require the realignment of the A1061.

But according to Ian Gould, 55, of Railway Cottages in South Newsham, he and his neighbours are worried about a lack of residential parking, a possible rise in anti-social behaviour, are unhappy they will have to cut through the station in order to reach community amenities, and feel their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

He has lived in the street – which has 16 properties – with his wife Lynne for the past six years. He said: “Parking and access are our main concerns.

The red line illustrates the location of Railway Cottages, and the proximity of the street to the new Northumberland Line.

"A layby for 12 cars is not going to be enough for 16 homes. We’re also really concerned about trains coming in late and the back lane being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

"We feel like we’ve just been abandoned.

"Surely it is not too late to sort out the parking issue at least.”

MP Ian Levy said: "I don't wish to comment on an individual case, but I can say that I have raised concerns on behalf of residents with the council.