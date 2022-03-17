Concerns that fish and chip shops could go bust over latest crisis

Shad Saleem says costs are rising dramatically for the fish and chip industry.

A rise in energy and shipping costs, increases in wages, a return to 20 per cent on VAT, the ending of Covid restrictions and possible sanctions on Russia have been named by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) as major factors making things very difficult for businesses.

Some restaurants have reduced their opening hours in a bid to curb the rising costs rather than hit customers in the pockets, but fears have been raised that without government support, a number could close for good.

Shad Saleem, owner of Gino’s Traditional Fish and Chips, in Plessey Road, Blyth, said his electricity prices had doubled and gas tripled by last Christmas, and expected them to be even higher now while boxes of fish had risen by more than £50.

He said: “We haven’t passed the increase in costs to the customers because of the cut in VAT but when that goes back up to 20 per cent, our bills will rise from £500 to £9,000.

“It's a really difficult time for a lot of people, especially in the food industry when you use a lot of energy.

"I’ve always been open all day on Fridays and Saturdays, but I’ve had to reduce that to 11.30am to 1pm, then 4pm to 9pm.

“We need people to support our businesses.

"The government has done nothing to help businesses when it comes to capping energy prices. The French did it, but not the UK government.”

Waseem Mir, of Harbour View in Seaton Sluice, said: “We only use the finest cod and haddock fished from Icelandic waters.

"The Russian situation has prompted a huge rise in prices which is influencing our business.

“Fish prices have increased by 60 to 70 per cent and oil and fat has risen by 45 per cent.

"Rather than increase our prices dramatically we have slightly reduced the sizes of our portions.

“My fear is that some less established family businesses will close resulting in job losses.

“We’ve had a difficult two years with Covid and now this price rise isn’t helping business and I personally don’t feel that the government is helping us in any way.”

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, said: "It's a terrifying situation we're facing at the moment.

“The high prices at the moment come down to a bit of a hang over after Covid. Energy and shipping costs have gone up. Wages have gone up. It's forcing the price of everything up.

"I've never had as much fear for the industry as I'm having now.

"If we get a sanction on Russian fish we can expect costs to triple. It could cause fish and chip shops to go bust.

"It's already terrifying. I'm 22 years in the industry and I've been through a lot of scares.

"But we've got a crisis on a crisis and now the rise to minimum wage and potential return to 20 per cent VAT. I've never seen anything like it. It's the most dangerous threat to the industry in 160 years.

"We're hoping the Government will listen to us [about VAT] but it's falling on deaf ears.