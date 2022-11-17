Completion of £13.2m project to successfully stabilise 130-year-old embankment in Morpeth
Network Rail engineers have completed a £13.2million project to secure a railway embankment near Morpeth Railway Station, protecting the line for years to come.
Trains have been running at reduced speeds on this section of the East Coast Main Line since February 2021 after movements in the ground caused a landslip, weakening the embankment that supports the railway.
Between May and October 2022, more than 4,000m of steel and more than 4,000 tonnes of concrete was installed as part of the piling process – which involves driving foundations, or piles, deep into the ground – making sure the embankment remains strong and stable.
With the stabilisation work now finished, trains can now run at normal speeds once more.
Most Popular
Jonny Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “I’m very pleased this essential work is now complete, allowing the embankment to remain safe with trains running at normal speed once again.
“Passengers can now look forward to smoother, more reliable journeys in Northumberland.”