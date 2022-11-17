Trains have been running at reduced speeds on this section of the East Coast Main Line since February 2021 after movements in the ground caused a landslip, weakening the embankment that supports the railway.

Between May and October 2022, more than 4,000m of steel and more than 4,000 tonnes of concrete was installed as part of the piling process – which involves driving foundations, or piles, deep into the ground – making sure the embankment remains strong and stable.

With the stabilisation work now finished, trains can now run at normal speeds once more.

The embankment near Morpeth Railway Station.

Jonny Ham, lead portfolio manager for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “I’m very pleased this essential work is now complete, allowing the embankment to remain safe with trains running at normal speed once again.