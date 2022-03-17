Amble.

The Amble Development Trust says that it seeks to have a flag design that “celebrates” Amble.

It will be flown in the town square during the Queens’s Platinum Jubilee and Puffin Festival festivities.

Individuals, schools, and community groups are all invited to participate in the competition and are asked to come up with proposals for a flag design that are in line with the competition terms & conditions and design guidelines.

The deadline for submissions is April 4.

Andrew Gooding, Northumberland Seafood and Hatchery manager and member of the Amble Development Trust, said: “We hope the residents and wider community of Amble adopt the new flag and use it as much as they can and that the flag becomes a permanent fixture.”

He added: “I think flags help with identity building. So having a flag would be good for Amble.”