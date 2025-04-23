Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A company that provides bespoke timber frame homes is celebrating the careers of two exceptional team members who are still going strong in their 80s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Buss and Mike Keher have worked together for more than 50 years and have been an integral part of Duns-based Fleming Homes since its foundation in 1986.

Their dedication, experience, and loyalty have been paramount to the company’s success. And with no plans to retire, their knowledge, wisdom and experience continue to benefit both customers and colleagues alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, 80, started his career in the construction industry in his native Ireland. In the early 1970s, he followed a former colleague to take up a job in Duns.

From left, Mike Keher, Sarah Mathieson and Bernard Buss.

Speaking about these early days, he said: “Everyone did everything. As well as sales, I looked after the factory, production, liaised with customers and helped load and unload the lorries when they came in and out.

“There were no forklifts or power tools – everything had to be done by hand.”

As well as technological advances, he noted that Fleming Homes has expanded the products on offer to also include high-quality doors, windows, staircases and plasterboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “What hasn’t changed is the company’s commitment to its customers. Also, a lot of bigger companies I looked up to have fallen by the wayside, which is why I’m proud that Fleming Homes is still here and proud of the fact that it’s doing so well.”

With thousands of designs for timber frame houses throughout the world under his belt, Bernard started his career as a draftsman with the highly renowned construction company W.H. Colt Son & Co Ltd in Kent.

After a spell as head of design with Robert H Hall in Kent, he moved to Duns to work with Celtic Homes. Later in the 1970s, Bernard, Mike and two others set up Clanwood Components, which eventually became part of Fleming Homes.

The 84-year-old said: “The marketplace has changed a huge amount since I started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, timber is one of the most accepted forms of construction, particularly in the domestic market. In the early days, we had to convince people that timber frame was the way to go.

“I use computers for emails and, when it comes to construction drawings, computers are the greatest thing going. But on the design side? I don’t agree.

“I’ve tried several different packages over the years and I find they all just slow me down.”

And on the topic of slowing down, Bernard has no intention of retiring yet, saying: “A lot of people spend their whole lives working towards retirement. I don’t even think about it. It’s the camaraderie, I like the people I work with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleming Homes managing director Sarah Mathieson said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have Mike and Bernard as active members of our team. It is extremely rare to see such long and distinguished careers in one business.

“Their knowledge continues to inspire colleagues and benefit customers – and we celebrate not just their past achievements, but their on-going contributions to our success.

“Their presence also highlights the importance of age diversity in the workplace.”