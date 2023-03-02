Lesbury Shop and Post Office has been closed since the resignation of postmaster Jill Le Marquand last September.

The closure left residents of Lesbury, Hipsburn, Bilton and the wider community without a local shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is unlikely the Post Office banking facility will reopen soon because of necessary staff training, the shop selling newspapers and local supplies should soon be open for business.

Lesbury Post Office and shop.

A Community Benefit Society has been formed and is now a legally recognised body which can take over the lease of the shop.

Volunteers are already in place to run the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting is to be held at Lesbury Village Hall on March 22 at 7pm. Details of a share offer will be announced at the meeting.

A further volunteers’ meeting is being held at the Village Hall on March 29 at 7pm.