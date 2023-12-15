Following the damage caused by and the marine debris and litter washed up as a result of Storm Babet, volunteers from Berwickshire Marine Reserve (BMR) have undertaken a series of local beach cleans.

They have collected more than 300kg of marine litter, including tyres and tangled netting.

In recognition of its community work, BMR has received a funding donation from Jennifer Mole representing the Coldingham tennis groups. The £405 will go towards funding the on-going volunteer programme, which helps maintain the local coastal environment.

Sally Walsh, BMR Chair of Trustees, said: “Jen is a ‘coastal champion’, a long time supporter of BMR’s work, donating her art as prizes for our ‘Splash In’ photographic competitions.

“Our conservation work along the Berwickshire coast protects the environment with and for our coastal communities and Jen’s donation will help to support this.