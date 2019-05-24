Community steps out in support of GP

The Coquetdale community has rallied around in support of Rothbury GP by helping to raise £9,000.

Around 400 people turned out on Sunday to go on a sponsored walk in aid of the charity Pseudomyxoma Survival which supports those with pseudomyxoma peritonei and appendix cancer.

Dr Georgina Morgan was diagnosed with this very rare form of cancer last summer and has had to undergo extensive treatment.

Her colleagues at the doctors’ practice arranged the walk to help a charity that has given Dr Morgan special support.

Dr Morgan said: “This has been a fantastic day. Thank you to everyone who took part. The charity Pseudomyxoma Survivor has been a great support to me and I know that the money will help them continue their vital work.”

Walkers chose between a three-mile gentle path along the Coquet river at Rothbury, and a six-mile hike through Thropton, up Physic Lonnen and along the carriage drive, taking in the marvellous views along Coquetdale.

The fine weather meant the whole community was involved in the event, which raised around £9,000. Many families came together, and children happily completed the walk, even some in pushchairs.

Sam Davidson, senior manager of Northumbria Primary Care which runs The Rothbury Practice, said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Georgina’s supporters. It’s a phenomenal sum.

“We raised about £7,000 on the day, including donations from visitors who didn’t even know about the walk. There was also a group of pensioners who felt they couldn’t manage the walk but had a whipround.

“Thanks also to the likes of the Rothbury Runners, street fair organisers and the cubs who donated.”

“We would also like to give a special thanks to all of the volunteers and especially the WI who provided a magnificent spread of cakes and refreshments at the end of the walk.”

For more information visit www.pseudomyxomasurvivor.org/ or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-rothbury-practice-rothbury