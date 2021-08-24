Community stalwart who was awarded British Empire Medal dies aged 97

Frank E. Bull passed away peacefully on August 15.

Born in Otley Yorkshire, he moved to Whitby with his parents, brothers and sisters at the age of three and lived and worked in the town for 85 years, except for five years during the Second World War when he served in the Royal Corps of Signals.

He moved to Alnwick in 2012 to be nearer his daughter.

Mr Bull left Whitby Grammar School to join the firm of G.A. Suffield & Co, Auctioneers, Valuers and Estate Agents.

Taken into partnership in 1952, on the death of the founder he took over the business, taking into partnership his brother Kenneth Bull and later two further partners. Mr Bull had a flair as an auctioneer and his love was for the saleroom and all who came to it; he was well-known in the North East before retiring in 1984.

Mr Bull was a wireless operator and trained at Bletchley Park. He returned to G.A.Suffield when he left the Army, married Joy Harrison in 1952 and they had two children, Guy and Ruth.

Mr Bull became a member of the Royal British Legion when he left the Army and was awarded the Gold Legion Badge. He was a founder member of Whitby Round Table in 1955, and took on numerous official roles over the years.

Mr Bull attended Brunswick Methodist Church from the age of three and actively supported Whitby Methodist Church when he reached adulthood. When he moved to Alnwick he joined the Methodist Church there.